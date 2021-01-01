Gluttony Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.