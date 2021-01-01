Pina Colada Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Pina Colada
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
