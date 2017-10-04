Dabstract
Pina Colada Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Pina Colada effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
22% of people say it helps with pms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!