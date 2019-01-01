 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cloudious9 Hydrology9

by Dank Clouds

$249.99MSRP

Revolutionary in design and engineering, Hydrology9 is a powerhouse that delivers high-precision performance. Every feature showcases the ingenuity of the design giving the user total control via temperature, airflow and materials. The borosilicate glass mouthpiece sits comfortably on the lips and is topped off with a protective magnetic lid. Activate ‘Party Mode’ and watch the LEDs light up and change color!

Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)