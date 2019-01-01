About this product

The Firefly features the most advanced technology available. The Firefly 2's dynamic convection heating technology utilizes sophisticated software that allows you to choose between a variety of heating profiles ranging from 340 °F to 420 °F for dry material and up to 500 °F for concentrates. The Firefly 2 activates as soon as you pick it up, using touch sensor technology and heats to 400 °F after only 3 seconds! Your Firefly 2 also has it's own APP to help you easily choose from heating profiles. You are in complete control. Firefly 2 comes pre-set at a default heat setting of medium high. For experienced users who wish to tailor their experience further, you'll need a tablet or smartphone (iOS or Android) to use the free Firefly 2 companion app. This will allow you to select from six preset temperatures (340, 360, 380, 400, 420 ° F, and concentrates).