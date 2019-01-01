 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Genco Science G Pro

Genco Science G Pro

by Dank Clouds

Write a review
Dank Clouds Vaping Portable Vaporizers Genco Science G Pro

$89.95MSRP

About this product

The G Pro is an affordable portable enabling dry flower consumption wherever life leads you. Unlike most portables, the G Pro vape by Grenco Science features convection heating, delivering clean-tasting, smooth, and flavor-rich session free of irritants. The G Pro vaporizer features three presets, optimized for the most popular strains of flower. A large chamber gives you longer sessions with fewer reloads. G Pro is one of the most affordable yet high performance portable yet.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dank Clouds Logo
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)