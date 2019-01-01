 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. GRAV 2.5 GRAV Grinder

GRAV 2.5 GRAV Grinder

by Dank Clouds

Write a review
Dank Clouds Smoking Grinders GRAV 2.5 GRAV Grinder

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Made from anodized aerospace aluminum and the grinding plate is held on with a very strong magnet. The built-in Polycarbonate viewing window lets you see all you've grounded and is reinforced by the surrounding metal shell, so it won't get scratched and scuffed like other grinders. Probably the coolest thing is the easy change screen that just pops out with the simple pull of the handle. Of course, with such a well-built screen, you will be waiting a long time before you need to replace it. The extra gear-like teeth on top and bottom ensure that if turning becomes difficult you can apply the necessary torque to keep things moving.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dank Clouds Logo
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)