 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. PAX 3 - Basic Kit

PAX 3 - Basic Kit

by Dank Clouds

Write a review
Dank Clouds Vaping Portable Vaporizers PAX 3 - Basic Kit
Dank Clouds Vaping Portable Vaporizers PAX 3 - Basic Kit

$199.99MSRP

About this product

The PAX 3 delivers a strong within 15 seconds, and subsequent heat ups are nearly instant. Available in new matte finishes only, the PAX 3 has been engineered to maximize flavor and efficiency; the Basic Kit is for Dry Flowers only.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dank Clouds Logo
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)