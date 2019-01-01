 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dank Teez

Take advantage of your DANK-given right to express yourself, whatever your color, whatever your tribe. Be Free and Be Family! Get this wildly DANK design today from Dank Teez. Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

A strain from JojoRizo, Purple Elephant is a clone-only cross of Purple Urkle and an unknown strain from S1 Seeds. It’s famous for being crossed into Grape Stomper by Gage Green Genetics and it has an average flowering time with big yields.

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!