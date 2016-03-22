ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.3 1206 reviews

Purple Urkle

aka Lavender

Calculated from 55 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 1206 reviews

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

Effects

Show all

853 people reported 6775 effects
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 63%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 33%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Purple Urkle
First strain child
Gobbilygoo
child
Second strain child
Rip City Purps
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

