by DankStop

About this product

This Barrel Perc Vortex Recycler has a unique design and incredible performance. Look wiithin the main chamber of this recycler rig, and you'll find that it contains a barrel perc that provides amazing filtration and diffusion. As you are inhaling through the Vortex Recycler, Rig, the vapor travels from the male joint and into the barrel percolator. Smoke and water are then guided through the separation tubes, and into the recycling chamber tapered recycling chamber. The water and the vapor are caught in a cycle, moving between the two chambers and recycling water through the barrel perc multiple times. The angled mouthpiece also prevents any water from exiting the rig and touching your lips. The best part about this rig is the visual effect. When you stop inhaling through the mouthpiece, the water spirals down the recycling chamber to create an awesome vortex. Want to see this piece in action? Visit our website, where nearly every product page has a demonstration video.

About this brand

DankStop is a customer-centered, online headshop. We carry a wide selection of high-quality water pipes, bubblers, concentrate rigs, hand pipes, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories, recyclers, and more. We are a marketplace for all things smoking related. Our products are carefully hand picked to offer an ever-expanding selection of merchandise, and we stand behind every one of them. Our selection includes American brand names like Purr Glass, Chameleon Glass, Santa Cruz Shredder, Grav Labs, RAW, High Tech Glassworks, C2 Custom Creations, AMG Glass, Silika, Empire Glassworks, and many more. We also offer free USA shipping, hassle-free returns, and free gifts over $50 purchase. Become a member of our rewards program to save even more money or receive free merchandise. Everyone has different needs. That's why DankStop strives to offer a massive selection of products that has the capability to satisfy every customer. We offer everything from scientific glass to artistic heady glass. From art collectors and glass connoisseurs to budget shoppers and savers, we've got you covered. DankStop started because, just like you, we were tired of unreliable online headshops. We noticed that other online shops were sketchy, had terrible customer service, and you never knew if you'd actually receive your products. We decided to change that by offering the best customer service out there. Feel free to contact our support team by phone, email, Facebook message, Instagram DM, snail mail, or send a pigeon. We always respond within 24 hours, if not immediately. Keep up with us on social media for deals and giveaways, and read up on our blog articles to learn about new products and industry updates. We love to hear from our customers! If you have any questions, please contact us! Check out Dankstop.com and see for yourself why we're the fastest growing online headshop.