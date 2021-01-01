About this product

This Barrel Perc Vortex Recycler has a unique design and incredible performance. Look wiithin the main chamber of this recycler rig, and you'll find that it contains a barrel perc that provides amazing filtration and diffusion. As you are inhaling through the Vortex Recycler, Rig, the vapor travels from the male joint and into the barrel percolator. Smoke and water are then guided through the separation tubes, and into the recycling chamber tapered recycling chamber. The water and the vapor are caught in a cycle, moving between the two chambers and recycling water through the barrel perc multiple times. The angled mouthpiece also prevents any water from exiting the rig and touching your lips. The best part about this rig is the visual effect. When you stop inhaling through the mouthpiece, the water spirals down the recycling chamber to create an awesome vortex. Want to see this piece in action? Visit our website, where nearly every product page has a demonstration video.