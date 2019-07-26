 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)

ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)

by Dark Energy Creations Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Dark Energy Creations Inc. Smoking Pipes ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)
Dark Energy Creations Inc. Smoking Pipes ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)
Dark Energy Creations Inc. Smoking Pipes ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)
Dark Energy Creations Inc. Smoking Pipes ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Pipe Refill (5 Pack)

$14.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Pipe Refill Kit Series: Beta - Wood pipe acts as a natural filter, trapping resins and tar for better smoking - see before and after pics. (Wood pipes should be replaced approximately every 1-2 weeks depending on use) ( Wood is a natural product so coloring/grain/texture can vary from what is pictured) - For use with DEC Pipes brand brass bowls, Series: Beta. Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests. When the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma! *** Please note that due to the fact that wood is a natural product grain, color and texture may vary from what is pictured. *** Not available for shipping outside the 50 contiguous States

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

ThaKiefThief

Dope concept! Great for gifts, and you can also make your own bowl pieces

canamom

This pipe works great! Refills make it easy to smoke healthy and stay environmentally friendly. Highly recommend this!

About this brand

Dark Energy Creations Inc. Logo
Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier!!!! Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests! See the difference with using our all natural wood pipes...no resins and tars going near your mouth! They are trapped in the pipe and when the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma. How great is that??