ThaKiefThief
on July 26th, 2019
Dope concept! Great for gifts, and you can also make your own bowl pieces
Pipe Refill Kit Series: Beta - Wood pipe acts as a natural filter, trapping resins and tar for better smoking - see before and after pics. (Wood pipes should be replaced approximately every 1-2 weeks depending on use) ( Wood is a natural product so coloring/grain/texture can vary from what is pictured) - For use with DEC Pipes brand brass bowls, Series: Beta. Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests. When the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma! *** Please note that due to the fact that wood is a natural product grain, color and texture may vary from what is pictured. *** Not available for shipping outside the 50 contiguous States
on June 13th, 2019
This pipe works great! Refills make it easy to smoke healthy and stay environmentally friendly. Highly recommend this!
on June 13th, 2019
I recently bought this, such a good deal!