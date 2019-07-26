 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Naturally Anti-Bacterial-DEC Pipes Screens

Naturally Anti-Bacterial-DEC Pipes Screens

by Dark Energy Creations Inc.

- 3/4 inch size - 5 screens per pack Contents: 10 packs of 5 screens in each pack for a total of 50 screens.

Alex30

These work very well, great price for the quality!

Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier!!!! Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests! See the difference with using our all natural wood pipes...no resins and tars going near your mouth! They are trapped in the pipe and when the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma. How great is that??