 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Darwin Brands Vape Battery

Darwin Brands Vape Battery

by DARWIN™

Skip to Reviews
5.01
DARWIN™ Vaping Batteries & Power Darwin Brands Vape Battery

About this product

Take your cannabis experience to go with the discreet Darwin Brands Vape Battery. Designed to pair perfectly with Darwin Brands' Vape Cartridges, this easy-to-use battery evenly burns your cannabis oil for a smooth draw each time. This battery comes equipped with a USB cable for easy recharging.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fmanna1317

The absolute #1 battery for vape oil distillate and the 3 control settings also accessories to dab/dome its a connoisseurs device thanks AZ NAT. SEL. FRANK MANNA

About this brand

DARWIN™ Logo
DARWIN™ is a trusted brand with premium products, formulated by science and hand crafted with integrity. At Darwin, we strive to provide you with your best cannabis experience. We’ve conducted extensive research to develop the purest extracts, accurate dosing and information to guide your ultimate journey. We are humbled that our Vape won 'First Place' Vape at the Errl Cup in 2018. The combination of hardware and oil delivers the perfect experience; our cartridge includes ceramic coil technology and a variable airflow so you can tune in your perfect draw and our solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil provides a clean, smooth draw and potent effect. In fact, our award winning, solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil is the base ingredient for all of our products. That's right, no PG, no VG, no PEG, just pure distillate and premium terpenes. Our promise is that you will always Enjoy with Confidence™ IG: @darwinbrands