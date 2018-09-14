Fmanna1317
The absolute #1 battery for vape oil distillate and the 3 control settings also accessories to dab/dome its a connoisseurs device thanks AZ NAT. SEL. FRANK MANNA
Take your cannabis experience to go with the discreet Darwin Brands Vape Battery. Designed to pair perfectly with Darwin Brands' Vape Cartridges, this easy-to-use battery evenly burns your cannabis oil for a smooth draw each time. This battery comes equipped with a USB cable for easy recharging.
