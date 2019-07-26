 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. DAVINCI MIQRO - Black

DAVINCI MIQRO - Black

by DaVinci Vaporizer

Skip to Reviews
4.58
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO - Black

$149.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Innovation in Product and Mindset. With DAVINCI MIQRO, we’ve crafted a portable vaporizer to fit your lifestyle. 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple!

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.58

write a review

WhippedTattoocream

I also own an IQ but I love this thing! Amazing for on the go and personal little quick hit it and go to keep me level throughout the day.

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.