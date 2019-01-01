 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx

by DaVinci Vaporizer

With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx(black), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.