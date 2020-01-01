Mood - Yeti Distillate Disposable Vape Pen
About this product
MOOD Hybrid cannabis strains provide the best of both worlds. Expert breeders select the top sativa and indica strains and combine them into super strains that maintain the best aspects from both parents. Hybrids can be sativa or indica dominant and have the effects to match.-dawgstar.com Preloaded & Discreet 100% Leak Proof 300 Puffs!
About this strain
Yeti OG
Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.