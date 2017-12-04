ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 2510 reviews

Headband

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 118 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2510 reviews

Headband
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

Effects

Show all

1727 people reported 13208 effects
Happy 55%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 37%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 26%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Headband
First strain child
Paris XXX
child
Second strain child
Goat Head
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

