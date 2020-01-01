Day Dreamers Chocolate researches and develops pharmaceutical-grade medical-cannabis products for patients with serious illnesses who require the safest medicine available. Our products help patients who have medical conditions such as cancer, anorexia, AIDS, chronic pain, spasticity, glaucoma, arthritis, migraine, and other illnesses for which a medical doctor has recommended medical cannabis. The company was created because of the needs for a consistently dosed, well proportioned chocolate bar. They recognized with all the other edibles, there was no way to help patients with proper dosage, That’s when the idea for the signature Blister Pack was born. Each bar is pharmacuetically packaged into proper doses so every patient can control the mg’s they intake. Day Dreamers Chocolate also focused on all the benefits from CBD, with all other chocolate bars launching as hybrids. They focused specifically on specific strains such as Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, and most importantly CBD. Immediately, patients took notice to this and fell in love with the packaging and incredible taste of each bar. They have also been recognized by High Times Judges and has received multiple awards including Best CBD Edible in the Seattle U.S. Cup, Best Sativa at the San Francisco Cannabis Cup, Best CBD at Hempcon San Francisco, and best CBD at the Santa Cruz Cup."