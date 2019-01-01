 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DELTA MAX 2.0 | NATURAL INDICA

About this product

Balanced and smooth, the Natural Indica is a naturally flavored strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency. This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.

About this strain

Mazar I Sharif

Mazar I Sharif

A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan.  In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers.  Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.