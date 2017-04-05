About this product
This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.
Mazar Sharif, also known as "Mazar," is an indica marijuana strain. This legendary strain is grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.
