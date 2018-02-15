Nmwrap
on February 15th, 2018
These THC capsules are perfect for traveling! They're strong and potent! Love them!
Minimal effort required to experience the maximum effects from our 10 capsules, each containing 30 mg of pure THC. 300mg total THC.
on February 15th, 2018
I took one capsule before a concert last night... It made for a very pleasurable experience~!