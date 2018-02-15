 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DELTA 9 | THC CAPSULES

by Delta 9 Labs

About this product

Minimal effort required to experience the maximum effects from our 10 capsules, each containing 30 mg of pure THC. 300mg total THC.

Nmwrap

These THC capsules are perfect for traveling! They're strong and potent! Love them!

gdweinstein

I took one capsule before a concert last night... It made for a very pleasurable experience~!

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.