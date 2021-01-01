 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Balance Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

Balance Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Balance Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Balance Delta 8 THC Tincture provides an elevation of the senses accompanied by calm undertones; this tincture is just what you need to stay balanced throughout your day. For a little something extra, this tincture has tropical notes of passion fruit sure to make you smile all day. Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect. Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, Terpenes, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Terpineol.

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

