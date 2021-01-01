 Loading…

Delta 8 Peach Ring Gummies: 100mg-300mg Delta 8 Edibles

by Delta Munchies

About this product

To ensure we provide the best experience suitable for any tolerance level, our gummies contain 10mg (light strength), 20mg (medium strength), 30mg (heavy strength) per gummy, then infused with 100% hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Bags Range from 100mg to 300mg. With amazing nostalgic flavors and Delta 8 THC utilized from the aerial parts of the hemp plant we’re able to deliver you the tastiest, most potent, cleanest, and richest Delta 8 gummies on the market. - Available in Light (10mg per gummy), Medium (20mg per gummy), and Heavy strength bags(30mg per gummy) - 10 mouth watering gummies per bag - Derived from 100% legal American Hemp - Clean Potent Delta-8 THC from precision-extraction - Blended to deliver euphoria and relaxation without the carcinogens - Available in 4 delicious gummy flavors (Peach Rings, Sour Bites, Gummy Bears, and Watermelon) - Free shipping on all orders

About this brand

Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited vitality of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and exciting approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity. As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are being met along with proper practices that sometimes aren't apparent in the industry. Our delta 8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure that our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta 8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta 8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.

