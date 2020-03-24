 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Hand Sanitizer 4oz

CBD Hand Sanitizer 4oz

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Hand Sanitizer 4oz

$19.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This product is used to sanitize and moistures hands.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

LauraFit1

This hand sanitizer doesn't leave my hands feeling dry like most hand sanitizers do. It also smells reallyyy good. I would love a travel size one of these to keep in my purse at all times!

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.