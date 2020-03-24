Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
In-store only 76.7 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
In-store only 76.7 miles
This product is used to sanitize and moistures hands.
on March 24th, 2020
This hand sanitizer doesn't leave my hands feeling dry like most hand sanitizers do. It also smells reallyyy good. I would love a travel size one of these to keep in my purse at all times!