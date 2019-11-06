betoCBD
on November 6th, 2019
Amazing flavour!! I love the Passion Fruit, finding a medicine that taste just like my favorite fruit is a dream!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$219.99MSRP
This high-dose and high-potency CBD hemp oil tincture contains 50mg of cannabinoids per 1 ML of hemp oil making it the best CBD oil for anxiety, mild pain, stress and discomfort. The Deluxe Leaf 1500mg CBD oil tincture is one of the higher doses of CBD oil for sale online and our best selling CBD product. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.
on November 6th, 2019
Amazing flavour!! I love the Passion Fruit, finding a medicine that taste just like my favorite fruit is a dream!!!
on October 16th, 2019
Taste good and very calming it helps me in a major way
on October 10th, 2019
Passion fruit lover here and this oil is just amazing