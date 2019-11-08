YaderU
on November 8th, 2019
I love the earthy taste and hint of citrus. This is just what I wanted!
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
on November 6th, 2019
Great flavour plus it works !!! i´ve never had headches anymore, a simple hit solve everything
on October 10th, 2019
I recommend this vape to everyone i know