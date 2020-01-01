About this product

This Dried Pineapple snack offers an incredibly sweet, tart, and refreshing treat packed into bite size chunks. Onfused in our own kitchen, Dried Pineapple snacks are produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. Each piece is onfused with 10mg of full spectrum CBD extract. -Dried Pineapple is filled with bromelain, an anti-inflammatory enzyme that reduces unnecessary swelling. The bromelain enzyme also supports the digestive system by breaking down proteins and provides relief from indigestion. -Dried Pineapple boosts your body’s natural defense system to protect against colds and illnesses. A compelling reason to snack on some dried pineapple during cold and flu season! -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Dried Pineapple snacks are available in 10 piece and 20 piece options Ingredients: Pineapple, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sulfur Dioxide, CBD Rich Hemp Extract. *Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.