About this product

Whether you’re just beginning to learn about homeopathy or seasoned in naturopathic medicine, our Healing Salve is a must-have topical ointment for your medicine cabinet. It’s a great option for those who seek a well rounded salve for wound treatment. Featuring a pure essential oil blend prepared by a local Master Herbalist. Infused topicals work by binding to the cannabinoid receptors found throughout the body, which become activated by the body’s naturally-occurring endocannabinoids. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our salves undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. -Coconut Oil and Beeswax blended together are reported to possess strong antimicrobial properties to protect the skin from harmful bacteria and promote wound healing while keeping the skin moisturized. -Our exclusive blend of Essential Oils and Myrcene work together to potentially aid in wound recovery with their strong anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties, relieve pain and soothe inflamed skin. Myrcene is a terpene that occurs often in highly fragrant plants and herbs such as mango, lemongrass, basil and cannabis. Commonly used for treating skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. (Net Weight = 56g) Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Myrcene (A Natural Terpene), CBD Rich Hemp Extract, 100% Pure Essential Oil Blend of: Wintergreen, Blood Orange, Camphor, Rosemary, Peppermint.