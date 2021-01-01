 Loading…

Brownie

by Detroit Edible Company

If you are looking for a delicious baked treat look no further, with Michigan’s Premier Brownie! This delicious chocolaty brownie is made with the highest quality ingredients including our very own Cannalicious labs Distillate. This is a perfect treat to crave that sweet tooth while also putting you into a relaxed state. INGREDIENTS: Butter, sugar, flour, eggs, chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), potassium sorbate, vanilla, baking powder, salt, and cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.

Here at Detroit Edible Company, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.

