Brownie
About this product
If you are looking for a delicious baked treat look no further, with Michigan’s Premier Brownie! This delicious chocolaty brownie is made with the highest quality ingredients including our very own Cannalicious labs Distillate. This is a perfect treat to crave that sweet tooth while also putting you into a relaxed state. INGREDIENTS: Butter, sugar, flour, eggs, chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), potassium sorbate, vanilla, baking powder, salt, and cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
