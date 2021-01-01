 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. EVRI Starter Pack

EVRI Starter Pack

by Dip Devices

Write a review
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers EVRI Starter Pack
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers EVRI Starter Pack
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers EVRI Starter Pack
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers EVRI Starter Pack
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers EVRI Starter Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

EVRI by Dip Devices is a multi-functional consumption solution. The EVRI vape features a powerful 900 mAh battery that connects magnetically to continuously evolving attachments. These include the Vapor Tip Attachment, which allows consumption of concentrate directly from its container and the 510/Pod Attachment, which has one side that connects to 510 cartridges and one that connects to refillable e-juice pods. (The EVRI Quartz Crystal Attachment is available as a separate purchase.) The EVRI dab straw and pen evolves with consumption, so many more attachments are coming soon!

About this brand

Dip Devices Logo
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review