About this product

EVRI by Dip Devices is a multi-functional consumption solution. The EVRI vape features a powerful 900 mAh battery that connects magnetically to continuously evolving attachments. These include the Vapor Tip Attachment, which allows consumption of concentrate directly from its container and the 510/Pod Attachment, which has one side that connects to 510 cartridges and one that connects to refillable e-juice pods. (The EVRI Quartz Crystal Attachment is available as a separate purchase.) The EVRI dab straw and pen evolves with consumption, so many more attachments are coming soon!