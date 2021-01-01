 Loading…

Little Dipper

by Dip Devices

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Little Dipper is the newest product from Dip Devices and our most affordable. Little Dipper offers Dip Devices' signature direct-to-concentrate Vapor Tip technology in a small compact and portable form. Consume concentrate right from the container - anytime, anywhere. And with a reliable battery that is 2x the capacity of competitors, you will never run out of power when you need it most. Low price Quick-heat coil Compact and portable design, ergonomic form factor Three power settings for more precise consumption--allows you to go from full flavor to big clouds. Micro-USB rechargeable, powerful 600 mAh battery Patented air flow technology Easy to clean Replaceable atomizers for clean, fresh flavors. 1% of all Little Dipper sales are donated to organizations designated by each color: Black: Racial Justice via NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Blue: Marine Conservation via Oceana Yellow: Bee Preservation via Operation Honey Bee (Micro-USB cable not included)

About this brand

Dip Devices Logo
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.

