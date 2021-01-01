About this product

Little Dipper is the newest product from Dip Devices and our most affordable. Little Dipper offers Dip Devices' signature direct-to-concentrate Vapor Tip technology in a small compact and portable form. Consume concentrate right from the container - anytime, anywhere. And with a reliable battery that is 2x the capacity of competitors, you will never run out of power when you need it most. Low price Quick-heat coil Compact and portable design, ergonomic form factor Three power settings for more precise consumption--allows you to go from full flavor to big clouds. Micro-USB rechargeable, powerful 600 mAh battery Patented air flow technology Easy to clean Replaceable atomizers for clean, fresh flavors. 1% of all Little Dipper sales are donated to organizations designated by each color: Black: Racial Justice via NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Blue: Marine Conservation via Oceana Yellow: Bee Preservation via Operation Honey Bee (Micro-USB cable not included)