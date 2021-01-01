About this product
Little Dipper is the newest product from Dip Devices and our most affordable. Little Dipper offers Dip Devices' signature direct-to-concentrate Vapor Tip technology in a small compact and portable form. Consume concentrate right from the container - anytime, anywhere. And with a reliable battery that is 2x the capacity of competitors, you will never run out of power when you need it most.
Low price
Quick-heat coil
Compact and portable design, ergonomic form factor
Three power settings for more precise consumption--allows you to go from full flavor to big clouds.
Micro-USB rechargeable, powerful 600 mAh battery
Patented air flow technology
Easy to clean
Replaceable atomizers for clean, fresh flavors.
1% of all Little Dipper sales are donated to organizations designated by each color:
Black: Racial Justice via NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Blue: Marine Conservation via Oceana
Yellow: Bee Preservation via Operation Honey Bee
(Micro-USB cable not included)
Low price
Quick-heat coil
Compact and portable design, ergonomic form factor
Three power settings for more precise consumption--allows you to go from full flavor to big clouds.
Micro-USB rechargeable, powerful 600 mAh battery
Patented air flow technology
Easy to clean
Replaceable atomizers for clean, fresh flavors.
1% of all Little Dipper sales are donated to organizations designated by each color:
Black: Racial Justice via NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Blue: Marine Conservation via Oceana
Yellow: Bee Preservation via Operation Honey Bee
(Micro-USB cable not included)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dip Devices
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.