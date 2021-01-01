About this product

Little Dipper is the newest product from Dip Devices and our most affordable. Little Dipper offers Dip Devices' signature direct-to-concentrate Vapor Tip technology in a small compact and portable form. Consume concentrate right from the container - anytime, anywhere. And with a reliable battery that is 2x the capacity of competitors, you will never run out of power when you need it most.



Low price

Quick-heat coil

Compact and portable design, ergonomic form factor

Three power settings for more precise consumption--allows you to go from full flavor to big clouds.

Micro-USB rechargeable, powerful 600 mAh battery

Patented air flow technology

Easy to clean

Replaceable atomizers for clean, fresh flavors.



1% of all Little Dipper sales are donated to organizations designated by each color:



Black: Racial Justice via NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Blue: Marine Conservation via Oceana

Yellow: Bee Preservation via Operation Honey Bee



(Micro-USB cable not included)