About this product

Fancier E-Nail Controller Basic Kit The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The coil will heat from room temperature to 710 Degrees in about 3 minutes. The temperature range is 0-999 degrees. The Coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath cover. Coil size choice: 10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm Kit Includes: 1x PID Temperature Controller Box 1x Heating Coil 1x Power Chord 1x User Manual Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Wattage 110W Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)