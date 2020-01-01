Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Fancier Titanium Nail Case Kit Titanium Nail Sizes: 10mm flat, 16mm, 20mm (Choose above) The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees. The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with a 10mm, 16mm, or 20mm inner diameter size choice. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath. Please refer to the included user manual before operating. The titanium nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment. They fit most all rigs! Kit Includes: 1x PID Temperature Controller Box 1x Heating Coil 1x Power Cable 1x Titanium Nail 1x Titanium Carb Cap 1x Case 2x Silicon Jars 1x User Manual Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E-Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Titanium Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female- Joints 6 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) (Approximate Size) https://discountenails.com/
