About this product

Kanboro Tech Subdab Kanboro Tech has just released a truly portable E-Nail device with the Subdab. The Subdab features a removable 700 mAh 18350 battery with Micro USB charging to give you the power to take it with you. There is a replaceable ceramic cup to hold your full melt concentrates and a handy built in loading tool and dab jar. The unit comes with a glass mouthpiece to be used by itself, or you can attach the 14mm or 18mm adapter to use with your favorite glass bubbler. Features & Specifications Battery: 700mAh Removable 18350 Battery Size: 4.53in X 2.13in Built-In Dab Jar and Tool 3 Click Turn On/Off 3 Seconds to 400°F, 10 Seconds to 600°F Can Be Used By Itself Or With A Glass Bubbler (14 and 18mm Adapter Included) Pure Ceramic Nail For Quick Heating and Clean Taste In The Box 1 - Subdab Body 1 - Subdab Atomizer 1 - Glass Mouthpiece 1 - 14mm/18mm Glass Rig Adapter 1 - USB Charging Cable 1 - Silicone Suction Base Stand 1 - User Manual 2 - Silicone O-Rings 1 - 700 mAh 18350 Battery https://discountenails.com/