Introducing the LTQ Vapor IE-Nail, a delicate device for wax, concentrates and dry herb! I has two nails, dry herb nail and quartz nail, for your different preference. The operational device features full temperature control. The fast heating time of 15 seconds will bring you an amazing vaping experience too! Parameters Package Size:135mm*75mm*185mm Product Size:128mm*50mm*15mm The length of power line: 1.8m The length of heating coil wire:1.2M Product Weight: 320g Suitability: wax, concentrates, dry herb Heating time: 15s Resistance: 1.6ohm Voltage: 110v/220v Power: 100w Quartz nail and dry herb nail can replaced Box Contains: 1. IE-Nail Controller 2. Hybrid Ti/Quartz nail/dry herb nail 16mm 3. Carb cap with removable dab tool 4. Power cord 5. Heat coil 16mm 6.User manual 7Canvas bag