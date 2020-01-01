 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

$94.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit Parameters: 1)Body size: 76*49*25MM 2)Working voltage:90-250V AC 3)Temperature setting range 250℉-999℉ 4)Material: ABS Plastic 5)Diameter for coil:16mm 6)110V Majesty Mini E-Nail Kit Includes: 1pc mini e-nail temperature controller box 1pc 16mm heater coil 1pc 16mm grade 2 titanium nail 1pc grade 2 titanium carb cap 1pc manual 1pc gift box https://discountenails.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!