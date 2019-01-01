 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Quartz Banger E-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

$109.99MSRP

About this product

Fancier E-Nail Quartz Banger Kit Nail: 4 in 1 Quartz Banger Nail and Adapter Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber Please note the coil inner diameter is only 19.8mm barrel shape *Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Every Kit Includes: 1x PID temperature controller Box 1x coil (19.8MM Only) 1x AC power cable(1.5m) 1x Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male Joint) 1x Quartz Carb Cap 1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female) 2x Silicone containers 1x Zipper Case 1x User Manual The quartz nail is both a 14MM and 18MM male joint in one the glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM female joint in one. So every E-Nail kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM female and fale joints. (Fits most all rigs!) Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!