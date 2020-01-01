G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit Fits only 25mm inner diameter heating coils. -Factory certified quartz- The nail fitment is 14/18mm male for rig joint size and includes a 14/18mm female adapter to make it a male or female rig fitment. Fits most all rigs this way. Includes: -1x Quartz Banger Nail -1x Carb Cap -1x 14/18mm Female Adapter *25mm coil sold separately on our website* https://discountenails.com/
Be the first to review this product.