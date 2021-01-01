Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

XL 25mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails
Buy Here

About this product

Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

Fits only 25mm inner diameter heating coils.

-Factory certified quartz-

The nail fitment is 14/18mm male for rig joint size and includes a 14/18mm female adapter to make it a male or female rig fitment.

Fits most all rigs this way.

Includes:

-1x Quartz Banger Nail

-1x Carb Cap

-1x 14/18mm Female Adapter

*25mm coil sold separately on our website*

https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails
Discount E-Nails
Shop products
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!