About this product
Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
Fits only 25mm inner diameter heating coils.
-Factory certified quartz-
The nail fitment is 14/18mm male for rig joint size and includes a 14/18mm female adapter to make it a male or female rig fitment.
Fits most all rigs this way.
Includes:
-1x Quartz Banger Nail
-1x Carb Cap
-1x 14/18mm Female Adapter
*25mm coil sold separately on our website*
https://discountenails.com/
Fits only 25mm inner diameter heating coils.
-Factory certified quartz-
The nail fitment is 14/18mm male for rig joint size and includes a 14/18mm female adapter to make it a male or female rig fitment.
Fits most all rigs this way.
Includes:
-1x Quartz Banger Nail
-1x Carb Cap
-1x 14/18mm Female Adapter
*25mm coil sold separately on our website*
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!