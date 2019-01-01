 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
900mg THC Tincture by Discreetly Baked

by Discreetly Baked

About this product

Discreetly Baked ‘s THC tincture is made with 100% love and 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from single strain, BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a triple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. Recommended Use: Shake well before use. Place desired dosage under tongue, hold for about 10 seconds (this step is optional), then swallow. Start with a lower dosage (such as a few drops) and increase slowly by adding a few drops more in order to fine tune your dosage. The number of drops may vary for each individual. For optimal results, Discreetly Baked suggests taking the tincture sublingually (under the tongue). They NEVER use any artificial additives in their products.

About this brand

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride. *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards. We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.