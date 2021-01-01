About this product

Discreetly Baked ‘s THC tincture is made with 100% love and 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from single strain, BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a triple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate.



Recommended Use: Shake well before use. Place desired dosage under tongue, hold for about 10 seconds (this step is optional), then swallow. Start with a lower dosage (such as a few drops) and increase slowly by adding a few drops more in order to fine tune your dosage. The number of drops may vary for each individual. For optimal results, Discreetly Baked suggests taking the tincture sublingually (under the tongue).



They NEVER use any artificial additives in their products.