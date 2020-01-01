24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
District 8 is much more than the greatest all-natural cannabis; it’s a way of life. Since it’s creation, District 8 has experienced extraordinary results and is a leading pioneer of premium craft cannabis, becoming a true alternative to sub-par cannabis. Our philosophy has stayed true to clean, natural and transparent craft products from the first seed. We envisioned a brand that would stand for passion, sustainability and clean cannabis. District 8 thrives on evolution: continuously providing quality products through a process that cultivates creative freedom and dedication, ensuring constant innovation.
Be the first to review this product.
A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.