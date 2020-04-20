 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
District Edible Gummies

by District Edibles

District Edibles Edibles Candy District Edible Gummies

About this product

All District Edibles are scratch made in small batches. We use only the finest premium CO2 cannabis oil, and infuse it into every batch. We strive to make every edible consistent and potent. Available in 3 unique flavors per dominance of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid: Indica: Blue Raspberry, Lemon-lime, Orange Sativa: Cherry Cola, Strawberry, Tropical Punch Hybrid: Peach, Sour Apple, Watermelon

19 customer reviews

lacesmagoo

took one, nothing. Next day took one, nothing again. Disappointing

Milesinches

The taste wasn't too bad, but I didn't feel anything from any of the ones I tried.

About this brand

District Edibles Logo
All District Edibles are scratch made in small batches. We use only the finest premium CO2 cannabis oil, and infuse it into every batch. We strive to make every edible consistent and potent.