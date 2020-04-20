1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
All District Edibles are scratch made in small batches. We use only the finest premium CO2 cannabis oil, and infuse it into every batch. We strive to make every edible consistent and potent. Available in 3 unique flavors per dominance of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid: Indica: Blue Raspberry, Lemon-lime, Orange Sativa: Cherry Cola, Strawberry, Tropical Punch Hybrid: Peach, Sour Apple, Watermelon
on April 20th, 2020
took one, nothing. Next day took one, nothing again. Disappointing
on March 24th, 2020
Tj gave to me. I want to pay
on December 4th, 2019
The taste wasn't too bad, but I didn't feel anything from any of the ones I tried.