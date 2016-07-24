About this product

Perfect after a long workout or a long day, our Bath Soak is infused with pure extracted THC to relieve muscle soreness and tension. And it’s formulated with rosemary, lavender and cedar wood to help you find deep relaxation. It feels good. It smells good. It does good. - Dixie Topicals are perfect for treating localized skin, muscle or joint ailments - For best results, pour 2-5 ounces of this product into your hot bath and soak for at least 15 minutes - While most topical products do not produce psychoactive effects, it is possible for women to experience psychoactive effects when using Dixie Bath Soak -Dixie Topicals are triple lab tested for consistency and quality