SYNERGY Soak 100:100

by Dixie Brands

Perfect after a long workout or a long day, our Bath Soak is infused with pure extracted THC to relieve muscle soreness and tension. And it’s formulated with rosemary, lavender and cedar wood to help you find deep relaxation. It feels good. It smells good. It does good. - Dixie Topicals are perfect for treating localized skin, muscle or joint ailments - For best results, pour 2-5 ounces of this product into your hot bath and soak for at least 15 minutes - While most topical products do not produce psychoactive effects, it is possible for women to experience psychoactive effects when using Dixie Bath Soak -Dixie Topicals are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

kl65

I used this product for relaxing. Lighting a incense around the tub and listening to some good music (SirusXM-Chill) with some killer indica will definitely put you where you need to be. I have a large tub, so I added some Lavender Epson salt, since you only get 10 oz in the bottle. The smell in the bottle is like bath salts soaked in rubbing alcohol, rather relaxing and not over powering. I guess I'd buy it again.

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.