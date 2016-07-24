CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Perfect after a long workout or a long day, our Bath Soak is infused with pure extracted THC to relieve muscle soreness and tension. And it’s formulated with rosemary, lavender and cedar wood to help you find deep relaxation. It feels good. It smells good. It does good. - Dixie Topicals are perfect for treating localized skin, muscle or joint ailments - For best results, pour 2-5 ounces of this product into your hot bath and soak for at least 15 minutes - While most topical products do not produce psychoactive effects, it is possible for women to experience psychoactive effects when using Dixie Bath Soak -Dixie Topicals are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on July 24th, 2016
I used this product for relaxing. Lighting a incense around the tub and listening to some good music (SirusXM-Chill) with some killer indica will definitely put you where you need to be. I have a large tub, so I added some Lavender Epson salt, since you only get 10 oz in the bottle. The smell in the bottle is like bath salts soaked in rubbing alcohol, rather relaxing and not over powering. I guess I'd buy it again.