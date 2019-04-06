 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Fruit Punch Elixir - 100mg

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$20.00

About this product

Orange, cherry, and a hint of pineapple create a punch loaded with flavor and the power punch of high grade THC. Sweet and Tangy. Fruity and juicy. Dixie’s Fruit Punch is a tantalizing tongue twister indeed. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Natural Red Color, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].

1 customer review

4.01

hyreli

Well. Let's see here Pros: got me stoned in about 20 minutes. I also like how you can dose it out in the cap. Cons: tasted like someone soaked a bunch of bud in fruit punch for a month and then added a bottle of nyquil. But the high is nice so it gets 4 stars.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.