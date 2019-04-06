Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 14 other stores nearby
Orange, cherry, and a hint of pineapple create a punch loaded with flavor and the power punch of high grade THC. Sweet and Tangy. Fruity and juicy. Dixie’s Fruit Punch is a tantalizing tongue twister indeed. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Natural Red Color, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].
on April 6th, 2019
Well. Let's see here Pros: got me stoned in about 20 minutes. I also like how you can dose it out in the cap. Cons: tasted like someone soaked a bunch of bud in fruit punch for a month and then added a bottle of nyquil. But the high is nice so it gets 4 stars.