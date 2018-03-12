 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Half and Half Elixir - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

4.52
Dixie Brands Edibles Beverages Half and Half Elixir - 100mg

Cannabinoids

THC
100.0mg
CBD
--
$28.00

About this product

When life gives you lemons add some tea-hc and you’ve got one hell of a treat. That’s what we’ve done with this delightfully refreshing take on a true classic. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier

AvgJoe25

I used the 200mg version that delivers 12mg THC in a 15ml serving. I take it as a a nightcap for insomnia. The effects do take between 45-60 minutes. Provides a nice relaxing mood and doesn't make your dreams to crazy, for those who may have heightened paranoia tendencies.

Michael1977

It tasted a little bit weedier than the Root Beer but I am not complaining. The effects were spectacular. Drank half once in the afternoon and the rest before a night out in Vegas. Unreal.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.