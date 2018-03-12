Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 15 other stores nearby
When life gives you lemons add some tea-hc and you’ve got one hell of a treat. That’s what we’ve done with this delightfully refreshing take on a true classic. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier
on March 12th, 2018
I used the 200mg version that delivers 12mg THC in a 15ml serving. I take it as a a nightcap for insomnia. The effects do take between 45-60 minutes. Provides a nice relaxing mood and doesn't make your dreams to crazy, for those who may have heightened paranoia tendencies.
on November 24th, 2017
It tasted a little bit weedier than the Root Beer but I am not complaining. The effects were spectacular. Drank half once in the afternoon and the rest before a night out in Vegas. Unreal.